Financial Analysis: Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc’s stock clocked out at $30.39, down -4.43% from its previous closing price of $31.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.04 million shares were traded. SEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.325.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SEI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.52 and its Current Ratio is at 1.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on June 13, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On June 06, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $42.

On May 22, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on May 22, 2025, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 ’25 when J Turbines, Inc. sold 75,000 shares for $28.10 per share. The transaction valued at 2,107,500 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

J Turbines, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of SEI for $2,067,000 on Jun 04 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 75,000 shares after completing the transaction at $27.56 per share. On Jun 04 ’25, another insider, J Turbines, Inc., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 150,000 shares for $28.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEI now has a Market Capitalization of 2052622720 and an Enterprise Value of 1761164672. As of this moment, Solaris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.092.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SEI is 1.13, which has changed by 1.6129827 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SEI has reached a high of $39.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.68%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SEI traded 1.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1421420 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.81M. Insiders hold about 33.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.45% stake in the company. Shares short for SEI as of 1749772800 were 7913917 with a Short Ratio of 6.17, compared to 1747267200 on 7844694. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7913917 and a Short% of Float of 20.74.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, SEI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01509434The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.34.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) is currently drawing attention from 6.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.78 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $2.27 and $1.0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $123.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $128.7M to a low estimate of $119.24M. As of the current estimate, Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc’s year-ago sales were $73.89MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $129.82M. There is a high estimate of $138.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123.78M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $534.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $496.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $509.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $313.09MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $709.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $761.8M and the low estimate is $656.74M.