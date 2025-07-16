Financial Analysis: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Teladoc Health Inc’s stock clocked out at $7.91, down -4.35% from its previous closing price of $8.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.13 million shares were traded. TDOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.4302 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.86.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TDOC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.61 and its Current Ratio is at 1.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on November 15, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On September 17, 2024, Jefferies reiterated its Hold rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $10.

On February 29, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on February 29, 2024, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 ’25 when Rodrigues Fernando M. sold 4,174 shares for $6.91 per share. The transaction valued at 28,842 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rodrigues Fernando M. sold 2,358 shares of TDOC for $16,176 on Jun 02 ’25. The President of BetterHelp now owns 4,174 shares after completing the transaction at $6.86 per share. On Jun 02 ’25, another insider, Vandervoort Adam C, who serves as the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY of the company, sold 5,808 shares for $6.86 each. As a result, the insider received 39,843 and left with 69,773 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDOC now has a Market Capitalization of 1387690880 and an Enterprise Value of 1921478912. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.753 whereas that against EBITDA is 58.544.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TDOC is 1.78, which has changed by -0.18037659 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TDOC has reached a high of $15.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.76%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TDOC traded 6.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6842260 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 175.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.50M. Insiders hold about 1.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.87% stake in the company. Shares short for TDOC as of 1749772800 were 21568213 with a Short Ratio of 3.87, compared to 1747267200 on 21606131. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21568213 and a Short% of Float of 13.76.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0