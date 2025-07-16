Financial Analysis: Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Unitedhealth Group Inc’s stock clocked out at $291.71, down -2.95% from its previous closing price of $300.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15.68 million shares were traded. UNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $300.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $291.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UNH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

On May 21, 2025, HSBC Securities Downgraded its rating to Reduce which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $270.

TD Cowen Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 19, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $308.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 ’25 when Conway Patrick Hugh sold 589 shares for $305.00 per share. The transaction valued at 179,645 led to the insider holds 10,398 shares of the business.

Conway Patrick Hugh bought 589 shares of UNH for $179,645 on Jun 10 ’25. On May 16 ’25, another insider, REX JOHN F, who serves as the President & CFO of the company, bought 17,175 shares for $291.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,999,919 and bolstered with 203,796 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNH now has a Market Capitalization of 264621785088 and an Enterprise Value of 340111589376. As of this moment, Unitedhealth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 24.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.829 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.385.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UNH is 0.46, which has changed by -0.45236576 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UNH has reached a high of $630.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $248.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.29%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UNH traded 17.98M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11556880 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 910.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 905.10M. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.97% stake in the company. Shares short for UNH as of 1749772800 were 11746598 with a Short Ratio of 0.73, compared to 1747267200 on 11113473. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11746598 and a Short% of Float of 1.2999999.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 8.4, UNH has a forward annual dividend rate of 8.51. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.027945971The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.4. The current Payout Ratio is 52.75% for UNH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-16 with an ex-dividend date of 1750032000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-05-31 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

