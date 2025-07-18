Financial Analysis: Upexi Inc (UPXI)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Upexi Inc’s stock clocked out at $7.24, down -0.28% from its previous closing price of $7.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21.28 million shares were traded. UPXI stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UPXI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.24 and its Current Ratio is at 0.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 ’25 when MARSHALL ALLAN bought 657,895 shares for $2.28 per share. The transaction valued at 1,500,001 led to the insider holds 809,318 shares of the business.

Norstrud Andrew James bought 43,860 shares of UPXI for $100,001 on Apr 17 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 59,138 shares after completing the transaction at $2.28 per share. On Apr 17 ’25, another insider, Salkind Gene, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 241,229 shares for $2.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 550,002 and bolstered with 365,127 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPXI now has a Market Capitalization of 276568000 and an Enterprise Value of 120146184. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.254 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.081.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UPXI is -0.55, which has changed by -0.2904762 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UPXI has reached a high of $22.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.19%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UPXI traded 4.50M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7201650 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.98M. Insiders hold about 20.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.88% stake in the company. Shares short for UPXI as of 1749772800 were 488463 with a Short Ratio of 0.26, compared to 1747267200 on 229939. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 488463 and a Short% of Float of 1.2999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0