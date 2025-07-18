Financial Fitness Check: Examining Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s Key Ratios

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) closed at $120.51 down -8.52% from its previous closing price of $131.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27.53 million shares were traded. ABT stock price reached its highest trading level at $126.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Abbott Laboratories’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.27 and its Current Ratio is at 1.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Leerink Partners on June 16, 2025, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $143.

On October 08, 2024, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $130.

On September 19, 2024, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $131.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on September 19, 2024, with a $131 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 30 ’25 when Blount Sally E. sold 2,600 shares for $129.66 per share. The transaction valued at 337,116 led to the insider holds 34,058 shares of the business.

SALLY E BLOUNT bought 2,600 shares of ABT for $337,116 on Apr 30 ’25. On Mar 06 ’25, another insider, Earnhardt Lisa D, who serves as the EVP AND GROUP PRESIDENT of the company, sold 91,167 shares for $133.82 each. As a result, the insider received 12,199,968 and left with 71,928 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABT now has a Market Capitalization of 209668128768 and an Enterprise Value of 243334152192. As of this moment, Abbott’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.747 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.079.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABT is 0.71, which has changed by 0.28533876 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABT has reached a high of $141.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.67%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ABT has traded an average of 6.17M shares per day and 5124340 over the past ten days. A total of 1.74B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.73B. Insiders hold about 0.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.92% stake in the company. Shares short for ABT as of 1749772800 were 20799869 with a Short Ratio of 3.15, compared to 1747267200 on 22256461. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20799869 and a Short% of Float of 1.2.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ABT is 2.32, from 2.28 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.017306816The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.67. The current Payout Ratio is 29.33% for ABT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-04-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-01-02 when the company split stock in a 10000:4798 ratio.