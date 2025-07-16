Financial Fitness Check: Examining Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)’s Key Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) closed at $11.06 down -4.24% from its previous closing price of $11.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.59 million shares were traded. ADPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.6218 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.82 and its Current Ratio is at 2.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on June 18, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On March 21, 2025, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 ’25 when PISKEL KYLE sold 1,929 shares for $8.89 per share. The transaction valued at 17,149 led to the insider holds 277,396 shares of the business.

ROBINS HARLAN S sold 68,412 shares of ADPT for $502,828 on May 01 ’25. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 1,279,524 shares after completing the transaction at $7.35 per share. On May 01 ’25, another insider, Harlan Robins, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 68,412 shares for $7.36 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADPT now has a Market Capitalization of 1680201984 and an Enterprise Value of 1796664832. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.302.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADPT is 1.93, which has changed by 1.5955057 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADPT has reached a high of $12.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.24%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADPT has traded an average of 2.16M shares per day and 1889440 over the past ten days. A total of 151.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.91M. Insiders hold about 4.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.52% stake in the company. Shares short for ADPT as of 1749772800 were 8927326 with a Short Ratio of 4.69, compared to 1747267200 on 9102374. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8927326 and a Short% of Float of 7.53.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0