Financial Fitness Check: Examining American Assets Trust Inc (AAT)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE: AAT) closed at $20.17 down -1.47% from its previous closing price of $20.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.42 million shares were traded. AAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.14.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of American Assets Trust Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.12 and its Current Ratio is at 4.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

On January 20, 2022, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $41 to $40.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on May 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $42.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 ’24 when Wyll Adam sold 30,238 shares for $28.22 per share. The transaction valued at 853,316 led to the insider holds 45,595 shares of the business.

ADAM WYLL & NICOLE WYLL CO-TTE bought 30,238 shares of AAT for $858,457 on Dec 03 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAT now has a Market Capitalization of 1559469824 and an Enterprise Value of 2719488000. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.026 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.917.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AAT is 1.20, which has changed by -0.13474023 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AAT has reached a high of $29.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.41%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AAT has traded an average of 466.30K shares per day and 664670 over the past ten days. A total of 61.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.14M. Insiders hold about 24.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.07% stake in the company. Shares short for AAT as of 1749772800 were 997250 with a Short Ratio of 2.57, compared to 1747267200 on 1270654. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 997250 and a Short% of Float of 14.7.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AAT is 1.35, from 1.345 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06570592The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.81.

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $107.75M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $107.75M to a low estimate of $107.75M. As of the current estimate, American Assets Trust Inc’s year-ago sales were $110.89MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.75M. There is a high estimate of $108.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $108.75M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $434.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $434.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $434.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $457.86MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $454.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $473.69M and the low estimate is $443.84M.