Financial Fitness Check: Examining Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)’s Key Ratios

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) closed at $383.33 down -4.07% from its previous closing price of $399.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.12 million shares were traded. CHTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $399.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $383.1.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Charter Communications Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 67.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.36 and its Current Ratio is at 0.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.66.

On June 02, 2025, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $410.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 ’25 when Rutledge Thomas bought 20,000 shares for $395.00 per share.

DiGeronimo Richard J sold 1,551 shares of CHTR for $657,322 on May 16 ’25. The President-Product & Technology now owns 6,804 shares after completing the transaction at $423.81 per share. On May 16 ’25, another insider, DiGeronimo Richard J, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,551 shares for $423.81 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHTR now has a Market Capitalization of 52373610496 and an Enterprise Value of 156418293760. As of this moment, Charter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.837 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.061.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHTR is 1.05, which has changed by 0.2204814 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHTR has reached a high of $437.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $304.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.08%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CHTR has traded an average of 1.29M shares per day and 1033230 over the past ten days. A total of 140.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.99M. Insiders hold about 31.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.43% stake in the company. Shares short for CHTR as of 1749772800 were 11681314 with a Short Ratio of 9.60, compared to 1747267200 on 11919747. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11681314 and a Short% of Float of 15.98.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) is currently under the scrutiny of 15.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.46, with high estimates of $11.01 and low estimates of $7.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $44.51 and $32.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $37.83. EPS for the following year is $44.42, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $51.4 and $34.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $13.75B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $13.83B to a low estimate of $13.68B. As of the current estimate, Charter Communications Inc’s year-ago sales were $13.69BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.81B. There is a high estimate of $13.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.72B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.09BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.82B and the low estimate is $55.53B.