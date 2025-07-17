Financial Fitness Check: Examining Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) closed at $6.99 up 0.87% from its previous closing price of $6.93. In other words, the price has increased by $0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.02 million shares were traded. EBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.1186 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.51 and its Current Ratio is at 6.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 30, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On August 22, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 07, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when Katkin Keith sold 7,844 shares for $6.30 per share. The transaction valued at 49,417 led to the insider holds 86,431 shares of the business.

KEITH KATKIN bought 7,844 shares of EBS for $49,409 on May 23 ’25. On May 13 ’25, another insider, PAPA JOSEPH C, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 60,000 shares for $5.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 349,800 and bolstered with 342,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBS now has a Market Capitalization of 379401824 and an Enterprise Value of 869892544. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.901 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.076.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EBS is 1.98, which has changed by -0.39719242 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EBS has reached a high of $15.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.18%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EBS has traded an average of 1.28M shares per day and 1127890 over the past ten days. A total of 54.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.92M. Insiders hold about 4.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.21% stake in the company. Shares short for EBS as of 1749772800 were 7991534 with a Short Ratio of 7.83, compared to 1747267200 on 7911368. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7991534 and a Short% of Float of 14.87.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0