Financial Fitness Check: Examining Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) closed at $51.85 down -2.92% from its previous closing price of $53.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.74 million shares were traded. EQH stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.255 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.84.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Equitable Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

On January 23, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $70.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 10, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 15 ’25 when MARK PEARSON bought 30,000 shares for $53.41 per share.

Eckert William James IV sold 4,000 shares of EQH for $212,340 on Jun 20 ’25. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 19,827 shares after completing the transaction at $53.09 per share. On Jun 20 ’25, another insider, WILLIAM J ECKERT IV, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $53.09 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQH now has a Market Capitalization of 15756955648 and an Enterprise Value of 17721522176. As of this moment, Equitable’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.173 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.208.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EQH is 1.14, which has changed by 0.23662889 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EQH has reached a high of $56.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.75%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EQH has traded an average of 2.42M shares per day and 2334500 over the past ten days. A total of 306.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 302.28M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.04% stake in the company. Shares short for EQH as of 1749772800 were 5302971 with a Short Ratio of 2.54, compared to 1747267200 on 3854377. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5302971 and a Short% of Float of 2.01.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EQH is 0.99, from 0.99 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.018535854The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.45.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) is currently attracting attention from 10.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.76, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.9 and $5.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.64. EPS for the following year is $8.19, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $8.9 and $7.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.98B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.16B to a low estimate of $3.85B. As of the current estimate, Equitable Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.51BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.65B. There is a high estimate of $4.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.11B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.44BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.08B and the low estimate is $13.32B.