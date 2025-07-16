Financial Fitness Check: Examining GD Culture Group Limited (GDC)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) closed at $3.42 down -20.83% from its previous closing price of $4.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$20.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. GDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GD Culture Group Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.05 and its Current Ratio is at 0.05.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDC now has a Market Capitalization of 57440268 and an Enterprise Value of 65091252.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GDC is 1.19, which has changed by 2.1079137 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GDC has reached a high of $12.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.02%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GDC has traded an average of 325.02K shares per day and 85020 over the past ten days. A total of 16.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.66M. Insiders hold about 0.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.01% stake in the company. Shares short for GDC as of 1749772800 were 495110 with a Short Ratio of 1.32, compared to 1747267200 on 688509. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 495110 and a Short% of Float of 2.9499999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.

  • GD Culture Group Limited, GDC, GDC stock, NASDAQ:GDC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.