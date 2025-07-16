Financial Fitness Check: Examining GD Culture Group Limited (GDC)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) closed at $3.42 down -20.83% from its previous closing price of $4.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$20.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. GDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GD Culture Group Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.05 and its Current Ratio is at 0.05.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDC now has a Market Capitalization of 57440268 and an Enterprise Value of 65091252.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GDC is 1.19, which has changed by 2.1079137 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GDC has reached a high of $12.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.02%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GDC has traded an average of 325.02K shares per day and 85020 over the past ten days. A total of 16.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.66M. Insiders hold about 0.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.01% stake in the company. Shares short for GDC as of 1749772800 were 495110 with a Short Ratio of 1.32, compared to 1747267200 on 688509. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 495110 and a Short% of Float of 2.9499999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.