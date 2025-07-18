Financial Fitness Check: Examining Insulet Corporation (PODD)’s Key Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) closed at $283.45 down -1.67% from its previous closing price of $288.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. PODD stock price reached its highest trading level at $288.495 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $282.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Insulet Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.59 and its Current Ratio is at 4.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on June 16, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $365.

On May 30, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $380.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on May 13, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $350.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when Singh Prem sold 2,327 shares for $300.05 per share. The transaction valued at 698,216 led to the insider holds 4,143 shares of the business.

Manea Dan sold 1,300 shares of PODD for $390,065 on Jun 13 ’25. The SVP, Chief HR Officer now owns 9,090 shares after completing the transaction at $300.05 per share. On Jun 13 ’25, another insider, Singh Prem, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,327 shares for $300.05 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PODD now has a Market Capitalization of 19947765760 and an Enterprise Value of 22575892480. As of this moment, Insulet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 52.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.267 whereas that against EBITDA is 53.182.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PODD is 1.36, which has changed by 0.44997275 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PODD has reached a high of $329.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $173.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.49%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PODD has traded an average of 821.17K shares per day and 684460 over the past ten days. A total of 70.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.02M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.24% stake in the company. Shares short for PODD as of 1749772800 were 1906067 with a Short Ratio of 2.70, compared to 1747267200 on 2276273. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1906067 and a Short% of Float of 4.1199997.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0