Financial Fitness Check: Examining LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)’s Key Ratios

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) closed at $62.42 down -0.03% from its previous closing price of $62.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.96 million shares were traded. LYB stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.4.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LyondellBasell Industries NV’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.04 and its Current Ratio is at 1.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

On April 09, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $62.

UBS Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on April 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $51.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 ’25 when Hanley Michael Sean bought 3,500 shares for $57.01 per share. The transaction valued at 199,535 led to the insider holds 19,528 shares of the business.

Hanley Michael Sean bought 3,750 shares of LYB for $270,196 on Mar 12 ’25. The Director now owns 16,028 shares after completing the transaction at $72.05 per share. On Dec 13 ’24, another insider, Buchanan Robin W.T., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $76.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 380,300 and bolstered with 18,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYB now has a Market Capitalization of 20061788160 and an Enterprise Value of 29641205760. As of this moment, LyondellBasell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.747 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.35.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LYB is 0.84, which has changed by -0.35515547 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LYB has reached a high of $100.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.85%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LYB has traded an average of 3.92M shares per day and 3396800 over the past ten days. A total of 322.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.87M. Insiders hold about 20.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.07% stake in the company. Shares short for LYB as of 1749772800 were 11150627 with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 1747267200 on 9615319. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11150627 and a Short% of Float of 3.47.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LYB is 5.39, from 5.36 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.085842416The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.42.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) is currently in progress, with 14.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.74 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.79 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.59. EPS for the following year is $5.48, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $7.91 and $4.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.56B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.21B to a low estimate of $6.59B. As of the current estimate, LyondellBasell Industries NV’s year-ago sales were $10.56BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.67B. There is a high estimate of $8.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.6B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.3BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.04B and the low estimate is $27.51B.

