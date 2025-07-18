Financial Fitness Check: Examining Moderna Inc (MRNA)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) closed at $32.2 up 0.44% from its previous closing price of $32.06. In other words, the price has increased by $0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.01 million shares were traded. MRNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Moderna Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.14 and its Current Ratio is at 4.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 13, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On February 18, 2025, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $111 to $45.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 29, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $99 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 11 ’25 when Hussain Abbas sold 312 shares for $28.00 per share. The transaction valued at 8,736 led to the insider holds 580 shares of the business.

Hussain Abbas bought 312 shares of MRNA for $8,736 on Jun 11 ’25. On Mar 03 ’25, another insider, Bancel Stephane, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 160,314 shares for $31.22 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,004,318 and bolstered with 9,210,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRNA now has a Market Capitalization of 12453093376 and an Enterprise Value of 5440206848. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.712 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.538.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MRNA is 1.82, which has changed by -0.7373342 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MRNA has reached a high of $126.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.20%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MRNA has traded an average of 10.78M shares per day and 10961590 over the past ten days. A total of 387.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 342.49M. Insiders hold about 11.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.36% stake in the company. Shares short for MRNA as of 1749772800 were 63564116 with a Short Ratio of 6.09, compared to 1747267200 on 67270523. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 63564116 and a Short% of Float of 22.82.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0