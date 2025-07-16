Financial Fitness Check: Examining Neogen Corp (NEOG)’s Key Ratios

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Neogen Corp (NASDAQ: NEOG) closed at $4.97 down -4.79% from its previous closing price of $5.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.79 million shares were traded. NEOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.96.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Neogen Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.45 and its Current Ratio is at 3.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on December 19, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On June 16, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 ’25 when Gupta Aashima bought 16,000 shares for $6.25 per share. The transaction valued at 99,987 led to the insider holds 21,917 shares of the business.

Woteki Catherine E bought 5,770 shares of NEOG for $29,831 on Apr 25 ’25. The Director now owns 13,244 shares after completing the transaction at $5.17 per share. On Apr 24 ’25, another insider, BOREL JAMES C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $4.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 149,700 and bolstered with 90,474 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEOG now has a Market Capitalization of 1078678784 and an Enterprise Value of 1803993856. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.991 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.362.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NEOG is 1.79, which has changed by -0.7052513 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NEOG has reached a high of $18.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -50.28%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NEOG has traded an average of 6.39M shares per day and 7047050 over the past ten days. A total of 217.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 216.08M. Insiders hold about 0.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 125.97% stake in the company. Shares short for NEOG as of 1749772800 were 25065976 with a Short Ratio of 3.31, compared to 1747267200 on 27163993. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25065976 and a Short% of Float of 13.069999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Neogen Corp (NEOG) is currently in progress, with 2.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $222.52M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $225M to a low estimate of $221M. As of the current estimate, Neogen Corp’s year-ago sales were $236.79MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $217M. There is a high estimate of $221.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $212.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $894.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $890.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $891.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $924.22MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $832.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $888.6M and the low estimate is $799.3M.