Financial Fitness Check: Examining RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)’s Key Ratios

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) closed at $7.51 down -1.31% from its previous closing price of $7.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.7 million shares were traded. RLJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.705 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of RLJ Lodging Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.89 and its Current Ratio is at 4.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on March 21, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $10 from $11 previously.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on September 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 ’25 when Gibson Patricia L bought 10,000 shares for $8.03 per share. The transaction valued at 80,298 led to the insider holds 124,217 shares of the business.

Gibson Patricia L bought 10,000 shares of RLJ for $93,783 on Mar 07 ’25. The Director now owns 114,217 shares after completing the transaction at $9.38 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RLJ now has a Market Capitalization of 1145169920 and an Enterprise Value of 3454743808. As of this moment, RLJ’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 124.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.515 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.22.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RLJ is 1.55, which has changed by -0.21550858 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RLJ has reached a high of $10.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.72%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RLJ has traded an average of 1.94M shares per day and 1297160 over the past ten days. A total of 151.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.63M. Insiders hold about 3.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.76% stake in the company. Shares short for RLJ as of 1749772800 were 11084788 with a Short Ratio of 5.61, compared to 1747267200 on 12802121. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11084788 and a Short% of Float of 11.05.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RLJ is 0.59, from 0.55 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07227332The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.56.