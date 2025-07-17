Financial Fitness Check: Examining Sealed Air Corp (SEE)’s Key Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) closed at $31.02 up 0.03% from its previous closing price of $31.01. In other words, the price has increased by $0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.19 million shares were traded. SEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sealed Air Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 1.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.34.

On October 17, 2024, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $42.

On September 04, 2024, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $39.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on September 04, 2024, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 ’25 when Keizer Henry R. bought 1,120 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 33,600 led to the insider holds 35,000 shares of the business.

Thomsen Jannick bought 8,361 shares of SEE for $273,909 on Aug 13 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEE now has a Market Capitalization of 4561584128 and an Enterprise Value of 8730863616. As of this moment, Sealed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.636 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.408.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SEE is 1.35, which has changed by -0.13800597 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SEE has reached a high of $38.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.34%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SEE has traded an average of 1.46M shares per day and 1204310 over the past ten days. A total of 146.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.45M. Insiders hold about 1.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.17% stake in the company. Shares short for SEE as of 1749772800 were 6201934 with a Short Ratio of 3.99, compared to 1747267200 on 5583008. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6201934 and a Short% of Float of 5.47.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SEE is 0.80, from 0.8 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.025798129The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.8. The current Payout Ratio is 43.34% for SEE, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-13 with an ex-dividend date of 1749772800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-03-19 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.2 and $3.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.1. EPS for the following year is $3.31, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $3.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.32B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.33B to a low estimate of $1.3B. As of the current estimate, Sealed Air Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.35BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.34B. There is a high estimate of $1.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.3B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.39BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.49B and the low estimate is $5.33B.