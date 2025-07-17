Financial Fitness Check: Examining Williams-Sonoma, Inc (WSM)’s Key Ratios

In the latest session, Williams-Sonoma, Inc (NYSE: WSM) closed at $165.01 up 0.85% from its previous closing price of $163.62. In other words, the price has increased by $0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.08 million shares were traded. WSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $165.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $161.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Williams-Sonoma, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.73 and its Current Ratio is at 1.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

On May 19, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $220 to $215.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on April 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $181.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 15 ’25 when ALBER LAURA bought 75,000 shares for $168.14 per share.

Howie Jeffrey sold 4,000 shares of WSM for $675,852 on Jul 01 ’25. The EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 34,388 shares after completing the transaction at $168.96 per share. On Jun 02 ’25, another insider, Howie Jeffrey, who serves as the EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $157.11 each. As a result, the insider received 628,448 and left with 38,388 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WSM now has a Market Capitalization of 20295899136 and an Enterprise Value of 20415827968. As of this moment, Williams-Sonoma,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.624 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.472.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WSM is 1.47, which has changed by 0.045831084 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WSM has reached a high of $219.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $125.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.43%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WSM has traded an average of 1.68M shares per day and 1176410 over the past ten days. A total of 122.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.22M. Insiders hold about 3.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.91% stake in the company. Shares short for WSM as of 1749772800 were 5714734 with a Short Ratio of 3.50, compared to 1747267200 on 6893465. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5714734 and a Short% of Float of 6.1300002.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WSM is 2.37, from 2.365 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014454224The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.8. The current Payout Ratio is 25.89% for WSM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-04-17 with an ex-dividend date of 1752796800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-07-09 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

