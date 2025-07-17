Financial Fitness Check: Examining Williams-Sonoma, Inc (WSM)’s Key Ratios

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Williams-Sonoma, Inc (NYSE: WSM) closed at $165.01 up 0.85% from its previous closing price of $163.62. In other words, the price has increased by $0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.08 million shares were traded. WSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $165.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $161.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Williams-Sonoma, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.73 and its Current Ratio is at 1.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

On May 19, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $220 to $215.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on April 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $181.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 15 ’25 when ALBER LAURA bought 75,000 shares for $168.14 per share.

Howie Jeffrey sold 4,000 shares of WSM for $675,852 on Jul 01 ’25. The EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 34,388 shares after completing the transaction at $168.96 per share. On Jun 02 ’25, another insider, Howie Jeffrey, who serves as the EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $157.11 each. As a result, the insider received 628,448 and left with 38,388 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WSM now has a Market Capitalization of 20295899136 and an Enterprise Value of 20415827968. As of this moment, Williams-Sonoma,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.624 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.472.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WSM is 1.47, which has changed by 0.045831084 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WSM has reached a high of $219.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $125.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.43%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WSM has traded an average of 1.68M shares per day and 1176410 over the past ten days. A total of 122.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.22M. Insiders hold about 3.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.91% stake in the company. Shares short for WSM as of 1749772800 were 5714734 with a Short Ratio of 3.50, compared to 1747267200 on 6893465. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5714734 and a Short% of Float of 6.1300002.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WSM is 2.37, from 2.365 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014454224The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.8. The current Payout Ratio is 25.89% for WSM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-04-17 with an ex-dividend date of 1752796800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-07-09 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.