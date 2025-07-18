Financial Health Check: Examining Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)’s Key Ratios

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE: CMP) closed the day trading at $20.69 down -4.26% from the previous closing price of $21.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. CMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.63.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CMP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.12 and its Current Ratio is at 1.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 12, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $15 from $13 previously.

On April 26, 2024, Loop Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $23.

Loop Capital Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 04, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 ’25 when Hood Jennifer R. bought 1,486 shares for $19.20 per share.

Reece Joseph E bought 5,000 shares of CMP for $48,400 on Mar 26 ’25. The Director now owns 21,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.68 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMP now has a Market Capitalization of 899419136 and an Enterprise Value of 1753456256. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.158 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.289.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMP is 1.11, which has changed by 0.7810986 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMP has reached a high of $22.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.28%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CMP traded about 773.38K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CMP traded about 715440 shares per day. A total of 41.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.19M. Insiders hold about 22.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CMP as of 1749772800 were 2761179 with a Short Ratio of 3.15, compared to 1747267200 on 2348112. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2761179 and a Short% of Float of 11.129999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.13327163The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.44.