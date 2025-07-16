Financial Health Check: Examining Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV)’s Key Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE: NRGV) closed the day trading at $0.77 down -8.22% from the previous closing price of $0.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.8 million shares were traded. NRGV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7691.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NRGV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.78 and its Current Ratio is at 0.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on March 18, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $2 from $2.50 previously.

TD Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on March 13, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 ’25 when Ladwa Akshay sold 17,530 shares for $0.97 per share. The transaction valued at 17,092 led to the insider holds 2,196,088 shares of the business.

Wiese Christopher sold 9,441 shares of NRGV for $9,205 on Jun 06 ’25. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,162,884 shares after completing the transaction at $0.97 per share. On Jun 06 ’25, another insider, Piconi Robert, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 9,326 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider received 9,093 and left with 20,044,661 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRGV now has a Market Capitalization of 120501920 and an Enterprise Value of 120698544. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.569 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.975.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NRGV is 0.70, which has changed by -0.4132867 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NRGV has reached a high of $2.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -40.88%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NRGV traded about 1.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NRGV traded about 825970 shares per day. A total of 154.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.39M. Insiders hold about 43.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.93% stake in the company. Shares short for NRGV as of 1749772800 were 21339778 with a Short Ratio of 11.29, compared to 1747267200 on 22105252. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21339778 and a Short% of Float of 18.450001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) is currently attracting attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $31.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $43M to a low estimate of $18.13M. As of the current estimate, Energy Vault Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.77MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.47M. There is a high estimate of $63.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.44M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRGV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $207.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $206.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $206.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.2MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $277.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $314.56M and the low estimate is $240.8M.