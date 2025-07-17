Financial Health Check: Examining Eventbrite Inc (EB)’s Key Ratios

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) closed the day trading at $2.35 down -6.37% from the previous closing price of $2.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.77 million shares were traded. EB stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.245.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.45 and its Current Ratio is at 1.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on February 28, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $5 previously.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 09, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 14 ’25 when Sagi Vivek sold 189,789 shares for $2.34 per share. The transaction valued at 443,556 led to the insider holds 477,199 shares of the business.

Sagi Vivek bought 189,789 shares of EB for $402,353 on May 14 ’25. On Dec 13 ’24, another insider, Baker Charles, who serves as the COO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $3.55 each. As a result, the insider received 71,050 and left with 617,487 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EB now has a Market Capitalization of 225339392 and an Enterprise Value of -7666604. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.025 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.319.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EB is 2.11, which has changed by -0.5526316 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EB has reached a high of $5.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.84%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EB traded about 643.81K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EB traded about 444230 shares per day. A total of 78.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.80M. Insiders hold about 24.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EB as of 1749772800 were 4121744 with a Short Ratio of 6.55, compared to 1747267200 on 4232321. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4121744 and a Short% of Float of 5.2600004.

Dividends & Splits

