Financial Health Check: Examining iBio Inc (IBIO)’s Key Ratios

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

iBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBIO) closed the day trading at $0.72 down -5.24% from the previous closing price of $0.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.83 million shares were traded. IBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.722.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IBIO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.12 and its Current Ratio is at 1.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on May 28, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 29, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $1.50.

On January 22, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on January 22, 2021, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 ’25 when Duran Felipe bought 9,191 shares for $2.72 per share. The transaction valued at 25,000 led to the insider holds 11,139 shares of the business.

Brenner Martin bought 9,191 shares of IBIO for $25,000 on Jan 10 ’25. The insider now owns 18,316 shares after completing the transaction at $2.72 per share. On Jan 10 ’25, another insider, Banjak Marc, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, bought 9,191 shares for $2.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,000 and bolstered with 11,066 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBIO now has a Market Capitalization of 11757371 and an Enterprise Value of 11966863. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 30.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 31.912 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.747.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IBIO is 0.61, which has changed by -0.6418605 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IBIO has reached a high of $6.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -69.85%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IBIO traded about 2.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IBIO traded about 815540 shares per day. A total of 16.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.30M. Insiders hold about 5.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.95% stake in the company. Shares short for IBIO as of 1749772800 were 827960 with a Short Ratio of 0.84, compared to 1747267200 on 656763. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 827960 and a Short% of Float of 5.11.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0