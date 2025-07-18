Financial Health Check: Examining Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY)’s Key Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE: LLY) closed the day trading at $761.5 down -3.58% from the previous closing price of $789.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.09 million shares were traded. LLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $789.9155 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $760.0201.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LLY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 224.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 193.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.06 and its Current Ratio is at 1.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.19.

On April 28, 2025, HSBC Securities Downgraded its rating to Reduce which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $1150 to $700.

On April 22, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $975.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on April 22, 2025, with a $975 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 ’25 when Zakrowski Donald A sold 1,000 shares for $716.41 per share. The transaction valued at 716,410 led to the insider holds 4,840 shares of the business.

Yuffa Ilya sold 1,250 shares of LLY for $936,550 on May 14 ’25. The EVP & President, LLY Int’l now owns 27,510 shares after completing the transaction at $749.24 per share. On May 14 ’25, another insider, Yuffa Ilya, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $749.24 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LLY now has a Market Capitalization of 683625938944 and an Enterprise Value of 735276367872. As of this moment, Lilly(Eli)’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 63.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 45.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.005 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.417.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LLY is 0.44, which has changed by -0.15108329 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LLY has reached a high of $972.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $677.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.13%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LLY traded about 3.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LLY traded about 2617020 shares per day. A total of 948.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 849.66M. Insiders hold about 10.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LLY as of 1749772800 were 8016527 with a Short Ratio of 1.97, compared to 1747267200 on 7348411. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8016527 and a Short% of Float of 1.0.

Dividends & Splits

LLY’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.60, up from 5.4 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0068371743The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.09. The current Payout Ratio is 44.39% for LLY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-16 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1997-10-16 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) is currently under the scrutiny of 17.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.12, with high estimates of $7.15 and low estimates of $5.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $24.14 and $20.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.79. EPS for the following year is $29.63, with 26.0 analysts recommending between $35.85 and $25.23.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $14.4B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.86B to a low estimate of $13.96B. As of the current estimate, Lilly(Eli) & Co’s year-ago sales were $11.3BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.39B. There is a high estimate of $16.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.49B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $59.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.04BBased on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $71.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $79.04B and the low estimate is $65.07B.