Financial Health Check: Examining Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN)’s Key Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN) closed the day trading at $0.36 up 7.07% from the previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has increased by $7.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.85 million shares were traded. MRSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3777 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3393.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MRSN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.83 and its Current Ratio is at 1.83.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on March 19, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’25 when Mandelia Ashish sold 3,554 shares for $0.58 per share. The transaction valued at 2,061 led to the insider holds 57,519 shares of the business.

Protopapas Anna sold 8,637 shares of MRSN for $5,009 on Jan 16 ’25. The Director now owns 168,041 shares after completing the transaction at $0.58 per share. On Jan 16 ’25, another insider, Lowinger Timothy B, who serves as the SVP, Chief Sci.&Tech. Officer of the company, sold 8,048 shares for $0.58 each. As a result, the insider received 4,668 and left with 257,673 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRSN now has a Market Capitalization of 45278440 and an Enterprise Value of -40772124. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.199 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.541.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MRSN is 0.82, which has changed by -0.8475556 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MRSN has reached a high of $2.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -63.47%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MRSN traded about 2.80M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MRSN traded about 3052680 shares per day. A total of 124.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.84M. Insiders hold about 22.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.01% stake in the company. Shares short for MRSN as of 1749772800 were 15069543 with a Short Ratio of 4.11, compared to 1747267200 on 12781011. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15069543 and a Short% of Float of 13.200000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) is currently in progress, with 5.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.5M