Financial Health Check: Examining MicroAlgo Inc (MLGO)’s Key Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ: MLGO) closed the day trading at $0.65 down -2.42% from the previous closing price of $0.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13.69 million shares were traded. MLGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.672 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.63.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MLGO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.11 and its Current Ratio is at 6.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLGO now has a Market Capitalization of 15680304 and an Enterprise Value of -990017600. As of this moment, MicroAlgo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.828 whereas that against EBITDA is -48.369.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MLGO is -1.44, which has changed by -0.98820424 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MLGO has reached a high of $67.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -50.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -85.08%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MLGO traded about 36.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MLGO traded about 48928400 shares per day. A total of 24.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.71M. Insiders hold about 18.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.36% stake in the company. Shares short for MLGO as of 1749772800 were 11319284 with a Short Ratio of 0.37, compared to 1747267200 on 3548888. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11319284 and a Short% of Float of 50.64999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.