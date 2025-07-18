Financial Health Check: Examining Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK)’s Key Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (AMEX: NAK) closed the day trading at $1.63 down -29.13% from the previous closing price of $2.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$29.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 108.68 million shares were traded. NAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NAK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.18 and its Current Ratio is at 0.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 19, 2017, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On December 21, 2016, Gabelli & Co started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAK now has a Market Capitalization of 882322304 and an Enterprise Value of 713609280.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NAK is -0.75, which has changed by 4.292683 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NAK has reached a high of $2.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.00%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NAK traded about 9.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NAK traded about 20353200 shares per day. A total of 538.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 528.01M. Insiders hold about 1.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.57% stake in the company. Shares short for NAK as of 1749772800 were 16420390 with a Short Ratio of 1.79, compared to 1747267200 on 16459305. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16420390 and a Short% of Float of 3.4799999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 1.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.0, with high estimates of $0.0 and low estimates of $0.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.02.