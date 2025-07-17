Financial Health Check: Examining Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX)’s Key Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) closed the day trading at $12.42 up 2.22% from the previous closing price of $12.15. In other words, the price has increased by $2.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.77 million shares were traded. NRIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NRIX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.82 and its Current Ratio is at 6.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Leerink Partners on March 17, 2025, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On December 10, 2024, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On December 06, 2024, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $35.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on December 06, 2024, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 ’25 when van Houte Hans sold 6,198 shares for $11.33 per share. The transaction valued at 70,243 led to the insider holds 33,724 shares of the business.

JOHANNES VAN HOUTE bought 6,198 shares of NRIX for $69,170 on May 02 ’25. On Apr 30 ’25, another insider, Hansen Gwenn, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 3,377 shares for $11.50 each. As a result, the insider received 38,841 and left with 61,516 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRIX now has a Market Capitalization of 949501568 and an Enterprise Value of 345266400. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.553.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NRIX is 2.15, which has changed by -0.4436651 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NRIX has reached a high of $29.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.77%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NRIX traded about 918.54K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NRIX traded about 1144960 shares per day. A total of 76.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.92M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.33% stake in the company. Shares short for NRIX as of 1749772800 were 14435008 with a Short Ratio of 15.31, compared to 1747267200 on 14116491. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14435008 and a Short% of Float of 22.25.

Dividends & Splits

