Financial Health Check: Examining Ocugen Inc (OCGN)’s Key Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) closed the day trading at $1.04 down -2.80% from the previous closing price of $1.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.58 million shares were traded. OCGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OCGN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 15, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On March 01, 2023, Chardan Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $3.50.

On August 23, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on August 23, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 09 ’25 when MARNA C. WHITTINGTON bought 112,205 shares for $1.10 per share.

PRABHAVATHI FERNANDES bought 146,705 shares of OCGN for $171,029 on Jun 11 ’25. On Nov 26 ’24, another insider, Fernandes Prabhavathi, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,095 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCGN now has a Market Capitalization of 303712224 and an Enterprise Value of 277410176. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 67.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 61.347 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.105.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OCGN is 3.86, which has changed by -0.4307692 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OCGN has reached a high of $1.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.32%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OCGN traded about 5.65M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OCGN traded about 5131740 shares per day. A total of 292.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 286.77M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.32% stake in the company. Shares short for OCGN as of 1749772800 were 65193477 with a Short Ratio of 11.19, compared to 1747267200 on 69595032. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 65193477 and a Short% of Float of 22.690001000000002.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0