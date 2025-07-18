Financial Health Check: Examining PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)’s Key Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

PROG Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRG) closed the day trading at $28.84 up 1.76% from the previous closing price of $28.34. In other words, the price has increased by $1.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. PRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.24.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.75 and its Current Ratio is at 8.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

On February 26, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $58 to $29.

On November 13, 2024, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $60.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on November 13, 2024, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when Garner Brian bought 3,500 shares for $28.93 per share. The transaction valued at 101,255 led to the insider holds 132,597 shares of the business.

Michaels Steven A bought 14,000 shares of PRG for $406,420 on May 12 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 559,641 shares after completing the transaction at $29.03 per share. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Michaels Steven A, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $29.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,030 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRG now has a Market Capitalization of 1163809408 and an Enterprise Value of 1575143296. As of this moment, PROG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.629 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.769.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRG is 1.75, which has changed by -0.16628504 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRG has reached a high of $50.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.45%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRG traded about 454.13K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRG traded about 327000 shares per day. A total of 40.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.11M. Insiders hold about 3.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.87% stake in the company. Shares short for PRG as of 1749772800 were 1802254 with a Short Ratio of 3.99, compared to 1747267200 on 2378617. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1802254 and a Short% of Float of 6.69.

Dividends & Splits

PRG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.50, up from 0.49 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01729005The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.28. The current Payout Ratio is 10.60% for PRG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-20 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-05-20. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-12-01 when the company split stock in a 1179:1000 ratio.