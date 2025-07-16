Financial Health Check: Examining QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL)’s Key Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) closed the day trading at $27.95 down -3.15% from the previous closing price of $28.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.09 million shares were traded. QDEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QDEL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.66 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

On December 11, 2024, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $44 to $50.

On December 10, 2024, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $43.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on December 10, 2024, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 ’25 when The Bujarski 2007 Trust U/A Dt bought 100,200 shares for $47.50 per share.

Blaser Brian J. bought 6,033 shares of QDEL for $249,878 on Dec 11 ’24. The President and CEO now owns 6,033 shares after completing the transaction at $41.42 per share. On Dec 09 ’24, another insider, Robert Bujarski, who serves as the Former COO of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $40.40 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QDEL now has a Market Capitalization of 1890144128 and an Enterprise Value of 4518877696. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.634 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.059.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QDEL is -0.02, which has changed by -0.15490484 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QDEL has reached a high of $49.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.23%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QDEL traded about 1.61M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QDEL traded about 1251920 shares per day. A total of 67.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.56M. Insiders hold about 1.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.68% stake in the company. Shares short for QDEL as of 1749772800 were 4065000 with a Short Ratio of 3.64, compared to 1747267200 on 4233388. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4065000 and a Short% of Float of 10.01.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0