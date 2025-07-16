Financial Health Check: Examining Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI)’s Key Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RANI) closed the day trading at $0.43 down -38.92% from the previous closing price of $0.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$38.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.46 million shares were traded. RANI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.387.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RANI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on August 02, 2024, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On June 14, 2024, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On June 13, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Buy rating on June 13, 2024, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 ’24 when McKinley Kate bought 17,960 shares for $1.67 per share. The transaction valued at 29,993 led to the insider holds 17,960 shares of the business.

Imran Talat bought 10,296 shares of RANI for $19,974 on Dec 09 ’24. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 494,751 shares after completing the transaction at $1.94 per share. On Oct 15 ’24, another insider, South Cone Investments Limited, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 3,829,360 shares for $2.65 each. As a result, the insider received 10,141,674 and left with 8,302,194 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RANI now has a Market Capitalization of 27503244 and an Enterprise Value of 24774754. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.646 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.532.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RANI is -0.02, which has changed by -0.8232911 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RANI has reached a high of $4.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -70.39%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RANI traded about 1.49M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RANI traded about 6448040 shares per day. A total of 33.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.64M. Insiders hold about 32.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.28% stake in the company. Shares short for RANI as of 1749772800 were 3634461 with a Short Ratio of 2.53, compared to 1747267200 on 2938531. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3634461 and a Short% of Float of 15.299999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0