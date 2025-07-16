Financial Health Check: Examining Repligen Corp (RGEN)’s Key Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Repligen Corp (NASDAQ: RGEN) closed the day trading at $118.1 down -2.66% from the previous closing price of $121.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. RGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $122.315 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.985.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RGEN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.79 and its Current Ratio is at 6.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 24, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

On April 29, 2025, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $160.

On March 18, 2025, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $155.Evercore ISI initiated its In-line rating on March 18, 2025, with a $155 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 ’25 when Hunt Anthony sold 26,447 shares for $123.71 per share. The transaction valued at 3,271,688 led to the insider holds 109,854 shares of the business.

Hunt Anthony bought 26,447 shares of RGEN for $3,394,208 on May 15 ’25. On Mar 17 ’25, another insider, Hunt Anthony, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 26,756 shares for $152.51 each. As a result, the insider received 4,080,663 and left with 136,301 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 6635224064 and an Enterprise Value of 6974522880. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.723 whereas that against EBITDA is 61.508.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RGEN is 1.06, which has changed by -0.10125923 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RGEN has reached a high of $182.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $102.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.10%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RGEN traded about 772.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RGEN traded about 599140 shares per day. A total of 56.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.12M. Insiders hold about 5.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.38% stake in the company. Shares short for RGEN as of 1749772800 were 3391049 with a Short Ratio of 4.88, compared to 1747267200 on 3398902. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3391049 and a Short% of Float of 8.140001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Repligen Corp (RGEN) is currently under the scrutiny of 15.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.75 and $1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.68. EPS for the following year is $2.16, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $2.33 and $1.78.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $174.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $179.1M to a low estimate of $168.8M. As of the current estimate, Repligen Corp’s year-ago sales were $154.07MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $175.3M. There is a high estimate of $180.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $169.95M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $719.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $697.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $709.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $634.44MBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $811.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $842.1M and the low estimate is $785M.