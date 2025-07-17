Financial Health Check: Examining Vistra Corp (VST)’s Key Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST) closed the day trading at $184.13 down -3.78% from the previous closing price of $191.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.59 million shares were traded. VST stock price reached its highest trading level at $192.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $180.2524.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VST, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 105.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.77 and its Current Ratio is at 0.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on June 13, 2025, initiated with a Strong Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $216.

On April 04, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $134.

On March 05, 2025, Daiwa Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $120.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 ’25 when Moldovan Kristopher E. sold 34,944 shares for $180.00 per share. The transaction valued at 6,289,920 led to the insider holds 167,154 shares of the business.

Moldovan Kristopher E. bought 34,944 shares of VST for $6,289,920 on Jun 17 ’25. On Jun 06 ’25, another insider, SULT JOHN R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $171.67 each. As a result, the insider received 4,291,675 and left with 75,946 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VST now has a Market Capitalization of 62481203200 and an Enterprise Value of 85379923968. As of this moment, Vistra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.716 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.625.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VST is 1.31, which has changed by 1.268662 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VST has reached a high of $200.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.91%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VST traded about 5.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VST traded about 4566680 shares per day. A total of 340.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 336.42M. Insiders hold about 0.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.98% stake in the company. Shares short for VST as of 1749772800 were 6599981 with a Short Ratio of 1.61, compared to 1747267200 on 8981743. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6599981 and a Short% of Float of 2.26.

Dividends & Splits

VST’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.89, up from 0.882 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0046088733The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.26.