Financial Health Report: Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) closed the day trading at $22.68 down -2.54% from the previous closing price of $23.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.12 million shares were traded. ACHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACHC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.34 and its Current Ratio is at 1.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on February 28, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $35 from $43 previously.

On January 07, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $70.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on December 12, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 ’24 when Hollinsworth John S. bought 20,000 shares for $53.02 per share.

Hollinsworth John S. bought 10,000 shares of ACHC for $812,065 on Aug 29 ’24. On Aug 08 ’24, another insider, Hollinsworth John S., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $71.57 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACHC now has a Market Capitalization of 2089331584 and an Enterprise Value of 4482925056. As of this moment, Acadia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.092.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACHC is 0.89, which has changed by -0.6483645 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACHC has reached a high of $82.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.16%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACHC traded about 2.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACHC traded about 2026370 shares per day. A total of 90.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.38M. Insiders hold about 2.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.95% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHC as of 1749772800 were 9300639 with a Short Ratio of 4.53, compared to 1747267200 on 9593498. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9300639 and a Short% of Float of 11.74.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0