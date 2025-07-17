Financial Health Report: Amplitude Inc (AMPL)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ: AMPL) closed the day trading at $12.5 down -1.19% from the previous closing price of $12.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.27 million shares were traded. AMPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.405.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMPL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 187.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.79 and its Current Ratio is at 1.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on March 03, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On February 20, 2025, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $17.

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 20, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12.50 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 15 ’25 when ERICA F SCHULTZ bought 7,500 shares for $12.45 per share.

Schultz Erica sold 26,394 shares of AMPL for $329,730 on Jun 11 ’25. The Director now owns 92,500 shares after completing the transaction at $12.49 per share. On Jun 11 ’25, another insider, Wong Catherine, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,502 shares for $12.49 each. As a result, the insider received 106,204 and left with 79,152 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPL now has a Market Capitalization of 1636112512 and an Enterprise Value of 1419347968. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.629 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.758.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMPL is 1.55, which has changed by 0.47686827 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMPL has reached a high of $14.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.39%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMPL traded about 1.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMPL traded about 1184790 shares per day. A total of 98.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.83M. Insiders hold about 45.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.04% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPL as of 1749772800 were 3511171 with a Short Ratio of 2.88, compared to 1747267200 on 2923651. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3511171 and a Short% of Float of 3.7100002.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0