Financial Health Report: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Concentrix Corp (NASDAQ: CNXC) closed the day trading at $55.42 down -1.82% from the previous closing price of $56.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. CNXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.39.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CNXC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.61 and its Current Ratio is at 1.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barrington Research on March 24, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $54 from $70 previously.

On October 03, 2024, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $70.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on August 28, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 08 ’25 when Olivier Fabrice Duha bought 300,000 shares for $60.50 per share.

Twomey Cormac J sold 500 shares of CNXC for $26,280 on Jun 30 ’25. The EVP, Global Ops & Delivery now owns 37,630 shares after completing the transaction at $52.56 per share. On Jun 30 ’25, another insider, CORMAC TWOMEY, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 500 shares for $52.56 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNXC now has a Market Capitalization of 3492850944 and an Enterprise Value of 8844748800. As of this moment, Concentrix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.919 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.181.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNXC is 0.58, which has changed by -0.21879327 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNXC has reached a high of $77.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.22%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CNXC traded about 676.43K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CNXC traded about 794480 shares per day. A total of 62.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.65M. Insiders hold about 29.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.83% stake in the company. Shares short for CNXC as of 1749772800 were 6149671 with a Short Ratio of 9.94, compared to 1747267200 on 5801928. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6149671 and a Short% of Float of 11.55.

Dividends & Splits

CNXC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.30, up from 1.301 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.023046944