Financial Health Report: DIH Holding US Inc (DHAI)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

DIH Holding US Inc (NASDAQ: DHAI) closed the day trading at $0.23 down -2.03% from the previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. DHAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2281.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DHAI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.26 and its Current Ratio is at 0.44.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DHAI now has a Market Capitalization of 10963087 and an Enterprise Value of 24036260. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.345 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.589.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DHAI is 0.08, which has changed by -0.9229584 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DHAI has reached a high of $3.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -70.22%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DHAI traded about 2.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DHAI traded about 600980 shares per day. A total of 34.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.44M. Insiders hold about 54.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DHAI as of 1749772800 were 879175 with a Short Ratio of 0.46, compared to 1747267200 on 1101746. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 879175 and a Short% of Float of 3.05.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

