Financial Health Report: Gogoro Inc (GGR)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ: GGR) closed the day trading at $0.32 down -15.00% from the previous closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$15.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.28 million shares were traded. GGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3819 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3151.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GGR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.62 and its Current Ratio is at 0.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on November 15, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $0.50 from $2.30 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’24 when Peng Ming-I bought 12,826 shares for $1.10 per share.

Peng Ming-I bought 133,923 shares of GGR for $175,439 on Aug 13 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GGR now has a Market Capitalization of 95399024 and an Enterprise Value of 377220768. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.239 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.474.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GGR is 1.00, which has changed by -0.75 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GGR has reached a high of $1.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.90%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GGR traded about 600.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GGR traded about 708630 shares per day. A total of 295.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.12M. Insiders hold about 32.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.82% stake in the company. Shares short for GGR as of 1749772800 were 2444001 with a Short Ratio of 3.77, compared to 1747267200 on 2248192. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2444001 and a Short% of Float of 1.3200001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0