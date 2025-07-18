Financial Health Report: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) closed the day trading at $4.73 down -0.63% from the previous closing price of $4.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.48 million shares were traded. GDRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GDRX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.23 and its Current Ratio is at 5.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on December 04, 2024, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On August 09, 2024, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $10.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on May 23, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 ’25 when Spectrum Equity VII, L.P. sold 10,677 shares for $4.80 per share. The transaction valued at 51,226 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Spectrum VII Investment Manage bought 6,828 shares of GDRX for $32,160 on Jul 03 ’25. On Jul 03 ’25, another insider, Spectrum VII Co-Investment Fun, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 3,849 shares for $4.71 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1689409280 and an Enterprise Value of 2018912000. As of this moment, GoodRx’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 63.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.532 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.039.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GDRX is 1.25, which has changed by -0.42293906 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GDRX has reached a high of $9.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.91%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GDRX traded about 1.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GDRX traded about 1437010 shares per day. A total of 103.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.16M. Insiders hold about 76.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.02% stake in the company. Shares short for GDRX as of 1749772800 were 4562113 with a Short Ratio of 3.54, compared to 1747267200 on 4242620. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4562113 and a Short% of Float of 5.12.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) reflects the combined expertise of 12.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $205.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $207.5M to a low estimate of $204.7M. As of the current estimate, GoodRx Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $200.61MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $205.25M. There is a high estimate of $210.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $201M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $830.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $814.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $819.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $792.32MBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $863.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $896.33M and the low estimate is $834.3M.