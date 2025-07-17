Financial Health Report: Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) closed the day trading at $132.38 down -0.47% from the previous closing price of $133.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. HRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HRI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 24, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $165.

On June 07, 2024, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $155.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 ’24 when Peres Tamir bought 4,026 shares for $226.47 per share.

Silber Lawrence Harris sold 45,816 shares of HRI for $10,877,199 on Nov 06 ’24. The President & CEO now owns 167,566 shares after completing the transaction at $237.41 per share. On Nov 06 ’24, another insider, Silber Lawrence Harris, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 45,816 shares for $235.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HRI now has a Market Capitalization of 4223782656 and an Enterprise Value of 8752834560. As of this moment, Herc’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.415 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.213.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HRI is 1.88, which has changed by -0.11225623 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HRI has reached a high of $246.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.98%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HRI traded about 504.90K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HRI traded about 551150 shares per day. A total of 33.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.33M. Insiders hold about 2.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.76% stake in the company. Shares short for HRI as of 1749772800 were 2085255 with a Short Ratio of 4.38, compared to 1747267200 on 2972143. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2085255 and a Short% of Float of 7.28.

Dividends & Splits

HRI’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.73, up from 2.695 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.020263158The current Payout Ratio is 35.93% for HRI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-30 with an ex-dividend date of 1748563200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-07-01 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.