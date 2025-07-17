Financial Health Report: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) closed the day trading at $45.07 down -0.77% from the previous closing price of $45.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.27 million shares were traded. KNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.67.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KNX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 0.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

On June 02, 2025, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 30, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $53.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 28 ’25 when Harrington Timothy Sean sold 1,200 shares for $44.04 per share. The transaction valued at 52,848 led to the insider holds 10,166 shares of the business.

COL DOUGLAS L bought 5,000 shares of KNX for $226,830 on Mar 13 ’25. The Director now owns 5,000 shares after completing the transaction at $45.37 per share. On Nov 14 ’24, another insider, Vander Ploeg David, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $57.10 each. As a result, the insider received 28,552 and left with 30,729 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KNX now has a Market Capitalization of 7303593472 and an Enterprise Value of 10179496960. As of this moment, Knight-Swift’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.373 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.708.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KNX is 1.18, which has changed by -0.101421416 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KNX has reached a high of $61.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.83%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KNX traded about 2.72M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KNX traded about 2755090 shares per day. A total of 162.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.93M. Insiders hold about 3.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.95% stake in the company. Shares short for KNX as of 1749772800 were 7078891 with a Short Ratio of 3.00, compared to 1747267200 on 6471760. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7078891 and a Short% of Float of 5.0300002.

Dividends & Splits

KNX’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.68, up from 0.66 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014531045The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.93. The current Payout Ratio is 88.24% for KNX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-09 with an ex-dividend date of 1749427200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-12-27 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) reflects the combined expertise of 18.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.71 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.46. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $4.0 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.87B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.92B to a low estimate of $1.83B. As of the current estimate, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.85BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.91B. There is a high estimate of $2.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.41BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.8B and the low estimate is $7.55B.

  • Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., KNX, KNX stock, NYSE:KNX

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.