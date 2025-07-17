Financial Health Report: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) closed the day trading at $45.07 down -0.77% from the previous closing price of $45.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.27 million shares were traded. KNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.67.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KNX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 0.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

On June 02, 2025, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 30, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $53.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 28 ’25 when Harrington Timothy Sean sold 1,200 shares for $44.04 per share. The transaction valued at 52,848 led to the insider holds 10,166 shares of the business.

COL DOUGLAS L bought 5,000 shares of KNX for $226,830 on Mar 13 ’25. The Director now owns 5,000 shares after completing the transaction at $45.37 per share. On Nov 14 ’24, another insider, Vander Ploeg David, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $57.10 each. As a result, the insider received 28,552 and left with 30,729 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KNX now has a Market Capitalization of 7303593472 and an Enterprise Value of 10179496960. As of this moment, Knight-Swift’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.373 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.708.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KNX is 1.18, which has changed by -0.101421416 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KNX has reached a high of $61.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.83%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KNX traded about 2.72M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KNX traded about 2755090 shares per day. A total of 162.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.93M. Insiders hold about 3.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.95% stake in the company. Shares short for KNX as of 1749772800 were 7078891 with a Short Ratio of 3.00, compared to 1747267200 on 6471760. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7078891 and a Short% of Float of 5.0300002.

Dividends & Splits

KNX’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.68, up from 0.66 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014531045The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.93. The current Payout Ratio is 88.24% for KNX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-09 with an ex-dividend date of 1749427200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-12-27 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) reflects the combined expertise of 18.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.71 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.46. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $4.0 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.87B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.92B to a low estimate of $1.83B. As of the current estimate, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.85BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.91B. There is a high estimate of $2.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.41BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.8B and the low estimate is $7.55B.