Financial Health Report: Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) closed the day trading at $1.98 down -3.41% from the previous closing price of $2.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.54 million shares were traded. KOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.085 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.97.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KOS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.59.

On September 19, 2024, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on September 19, 2024, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 ’25 when Grant John Douglas Kelso sold 27,923 shares for $1.81 per share. The transaction valued at 50,541 led to the insider holds 29,921 shares of the business.

Grant John Douglas Kelso bought 27,923 shares of KOS for $50,541 on Jun 05 ’25. On Feb 05 ’25, another insider, Glass Ronald W., who serves as the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 10,354 shares for $3.12 each. As a result, the insider received 32,304 and left with 299,498 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KOS now has a Market Capitalization of 946457792 and an Enterprise Value of 3638291712. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.352 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.862.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KOS is 1.47, which has changed by -0.64776635 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KOS has reached a high of $5.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.39%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KOS traded about 11.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KOS traded about 7762730 shares per day. A total of 477.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 458.87M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.27% stake in the company. Shares short for KOS as of 1749772800 were 46006737 with a Short Ratio of 3.83, compared to 1747267200 on 44170833. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 46006737 and a Short% of Float of 11.14.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) reflects the combined expertise of 3.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.0, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.57 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $419.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $468M to a low estimate of $359.66M. As of the current estimate, Kosmos Energy Ltd’s year-ago sales were $450.94MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $418.55M. There is a high estimate of $437M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $387.99M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.01B and the low estimate is $1.44B.