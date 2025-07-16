Financial Health Report: Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (ONCY)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (NASDAQ: ONCY) closed the day trading at $1.13 down -5.83% from the previous closing price of $1.2. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. ONCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.11.

For a better understanding of ONCY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.21 and its Current Ratio is at 3.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On February 17, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONCY now has a Market Capitalization of 109160256 and an Enterprise Value of 54356592.

The Beta on a monthly basis for ONCY is 1.06, which has changed by 0.121495366 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ONCY has reached a high of $1.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.56%.

Over the past 3-months, ONCY traded about 1.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ONCY traded about 1874560 shares per day. A total of 96.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.51M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.89% stake in the company. Shares short for ONCY as of 1749772800 were 2605451 with a Short Ratio of 2.58, compared to 1747267200 on 2234608. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2605451 and a Short% of Float of 3.05.

