Financial Health Report: Phreesia Inc (PHR)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR) closed the day trading at $25.93 down -4.11% from the previous closing price of $27.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. PHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.2995 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.93.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PHR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.94 and its Current Ratio is at 1.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on January 08, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $32 from $24 previously.

On February 26, 2024, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 17, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 15 ’25 when Egbuonu-Davis Lisa sold 465 shares for $27.64 per share. The transaction valued at 12,853 led to the insider holds 21,572 shares of the business.

Hui Yvonne sold 422 shares of PHR for $11,373 on Jul 16 ’25. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 30,281 shares after completing the transaction at $26.95 per share. On Jul 15 ’25, another insider, Hui Yvonne, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 307 shares for $27.27 each. As a result, the insider received 8,372 and left with 30,703 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHR now has a Market Capitalization of 1542946560 and an Enterprise Value of 1266274432. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.914 whereas that against EBITDA is -63.831.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PHR is 0.71, which has changed by 0.1330049 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PHR has reached a high of $30.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.71%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PHR traded about 542.22K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PHR traded about 532420 shares per day. A total of 59.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.76M. Insiders hold about 7.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.01% stake in the company. Shares short for PHR as of 1749772800 were 3298241 with a Short Ratio of 6.58, compared to 1747267200 on 2979628. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3298241 and a Short% of Float of 5.79.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0