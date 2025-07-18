Financial Health Report: Service Properties Trust (SVC)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) closed the day trading at $2.66 down -0.37% from the previous closing price of $2.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.84 million shares were traded. SVC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.59.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SVC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.19 and its Current Ratio is at 0.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.71.

On March 19, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $2.50 to $4.

On October 23, 2023, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $8.HSBC Securities initiated its Hold rating on October 23, 2023, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 ’24 when Donley Brian E. bought 3,000 shares for $3.25 per share. The transaction valued at 9,750 led to the insider holds 91,813 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SVC now has a Market Capitalization of 443251776 and an Enterprise Value of 5980515328. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.155 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.796.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SVC is 1.91, which has changed by -0.5263158 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SVC has reached a high of $6.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.31%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SVC traded about 1.46M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SVC traded about 1302710 shares per day. A total of 166.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.54M. Insiders hold about 7.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.38% stake in the company. Shares short for SVC as of 1749772800 were 5539052 with a Short Ratio of 2.77, compared to 1747267200 on 4933260. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5539052 and a Short% of Float of 3.8399997999999997.

Dividends & Splits

SVC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.23, up from 0.23 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.086142324The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.39.