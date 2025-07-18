Financial Health Report: SRX Health Solutions Inc (SRXH)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

SRX Health Solutions Inc (AMEX: SRXH) closed the day trading at $0.55 up 3.69% from the previous closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has increased by $3.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.49 million shares were traded. SRXH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5649 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5153.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SRXH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.56 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 20 ’24 when Conacher Lionel F. bought 5,000 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 8,550 led to the insider holds 37,232 shares of the business.

Conacher Lionel F. sold 635 shares of SRXH for $1,086 on Dec 23 ’24. The Director now owns 36,597 shares after completing the transaction at $1.71 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRXH now has a Market Capitalization of 6465906 and an Enterprise Value of 7142077. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.044 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.746.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SRXH is 0.83, which has changed by -0.8022015 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SRXH has reached a high of $3.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -55.26%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SRXH traded about 2.71M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SRXH traded about 895270 shares per day. A total of 11.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.68M. Insiders hold about 51.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.66% stake in the company. Shares short for SRXH as of 1749772800 were 503074 with a Short Ratio of 0.14, compared to 1747267200 on 2079237.

Dividends & Splits

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.