Financial Health Report: Vital Energy Inc (VTLE)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Vital Energy Inc (NYSE: VTLE) closed the day trading at $16.77 down -6.21% from the previous closing price of $17.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.38 million shares were traded. VTLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.7548.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VTLE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.67 and its Current Ratio is at 0.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

On April 07, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $17.

Siebert Williams Shank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 05, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $62 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 ’25 when Lambert Lisa Marie bought 16,994 shares for $18.14 per share.

Campbell Richard D sold 250,000 shares of VTLE for $4,562,953 on Jul 09 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 7,618,933 shares after completing the transaction at $18.25 per share. On Jul 10 ’25, another insider, Campbell Richard D, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $18.12 each. As a result, the insider received 906,235 and left with 7,568,933 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTLE now has a Market Capitalization of 650141056 and an Enterprise Value of 2961532928. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.494 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.397.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VTLE is 1.60, which has changed by -0.61189497 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VTLE has reached a high of $47.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.02%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VTLE traded about 1.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VTLE traded about 1123620 shares per day. A total of 38.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.91M. Insiders hold about 22.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.84% stake in the company. Shares short for VTLE as of 1749772800 were 7536654 with a Short Ratio of 5.90, compared to 1747267200 on 6825415. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7536654 and a Short% of Float of 29.56.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0