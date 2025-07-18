Financial Health Report: Wayfair Inc (W)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) closed the day trading at $56.57 up 2.15% from the previous closing price of $55.38. In other words, the price has increased by $2.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.93 million shares were traded. W stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.585.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of W, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 0.83.

On May 12, 2025, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $40.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 14, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 15 ’25 when Blotner Jon sold 13,857 shares for $56.45 per share. The transaction valued at 782,228 led to the insider holds 91,263 shares of the business.

Blotner Jon bought 13,857 shares of W for $782,228 on Jul 15 ’25. On Jul 10 ’25, another insider, Conine Steven, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $56.96 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, W now has a Market Capitalization of 7258779648 and an Enterprise Value of 9344053248. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.788 whereas that against EBITDA is -71.877.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for W is 2.91, which has changed by -0.02271533 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, W has reached a high of $59.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.41%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, W traded about 5.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, W traded about 4822440 shares per day. A total of 102.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.61M. Insiders hold about 26.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.64% stake in the company. Shares short for W as of 1749772800 were 22122127 with a Short Ratio of 4.16, compared to 1747267200 on 24793411. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22122127 and a Short% of Float of 29.639998000000002.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Wayfair Inc (W) reflects the collective analysis of 29.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.16 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $2.21 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

31 analysts predict $3.11B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.16B to a low estimate of $3.06B. As of the current estimate, Wayfair Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.12BFor the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.87B. There is a high estimate of $2.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.8B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for W’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.85BBased on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.67B and the low estimate is $11.43B.