Financial Metrics Check: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Albertsons Companies Inc’s stock clocked out at $21.01, down -5.06% from its previous closing price of $22.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16.44 million shares were traded. ACI stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.57.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.22 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.96.

On April 16, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $26 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 14 ’25 when Gajial Omer sold 47,303 shares for $21.46 per share. The transaction valued at 1,015,122 led to the insider holds 162,569 shares of the business.

Gajial Omer bought 47,303 shares of ACI for $1,015,262 on May 14 ’25. On Apr 29 ’25, another insider, Saenz Jennifer, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 30,813 shares for $21.89 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACI now has a Market Capitalization of 11849430016 and an Enterprise Value of 26206279680. As of this moment, Albertsons’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.326 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.994.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACI is 0.47, which has changed by 0.11993933 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACI has reached a high of $23.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.62%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACI traded 5.54M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6084780 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 575.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 405.84M. Insiders hold about 28.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.07% stake in the company. Shares short for ACI as of 1749772800 were 21215519 with a Short Ratio of 3.19, compared to 1747267200 on 21884271. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21215519 and a Short% of Float of 5.239999699999999.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.51, ACI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.54. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02304564

