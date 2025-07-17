Financial Metrics Check: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Carlisle Companies Inc’s stock clocked out at $394.24, down -1.09% from its previous closing price of $398.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. CSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $400.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $386.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CSL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 77.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.69 and its Current Ratio is at 2.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on June 24, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $500.

On November 14, 2024, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $460.

On April 03, 2024, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $455.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on April 03, 2024, with a $455 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 08 ’25 when Gregg A Ostrander Rev Tr DTD bought 10,000 shares for $400.00 per share.

ROBERT G & CONNIE S BOHN JT RV bought 2,621 shares of CSL for $995,980 on Jun 11 ’25. On Jun 04 ’25, another insider, ROBERT BOHN &CONNIE BOHN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 14,208 shares for $380.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSL now has a Market Capitalization of 17052299264 and an Enterprise Value of 17787744256. As of this moment, Carlisle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.555 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.126.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CSL is 1.05, which has changed by -0.0576486 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CSL has reached a high of $481.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $311.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.84%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CSL traded 427.11K shares on average per day over the past three months and 475610 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.79M. Insiders hold about 1.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.59% stake in the company. Shares short for CSL as of 1749772800 were 2828865 with a Short Ratio of 5.60, compared to 1747267200 on 2712177. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2828865 and a Short% of Float of 8.59.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.85, CSL has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00965929The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.07. The current Payout Ratio is 20.38% for CSL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-19 with an ex-dividend date of 1747612800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-03-20 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) is currently attracting attention from 7.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.64, with high estimates of $6.81 and low estimates of $6.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.59 and $21.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $22.08. EPS for the following year is $24.99, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $25.35 and $24.7.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $1.5B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.52B to a low estimate of $1.46B. As of the current estimate, Carlisle Companies Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.45BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.41B. There is a high estimate of $1.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.39B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.79B and the low estimate is $5.33B.